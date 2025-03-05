Insider Purchase: EVP and CHRO of $FBIN Buys 483 Shares

Kristin Papesh, the EVP and CHRO of $FBIN, bought 483 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $29,943. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.8%. Following this trade, they now own 7,617 shares of this class of $FBIN stock.

$FBIN Insider Trading Activity

$FBIN insiders have traded $FBIN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RON WILSON (EVP, Chief Supply Chain) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $103,404

KRISTIN PAPESH (EVP and CHRO) purchased 483 shares for an estimated $29,943

$FBIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of $FBIN stock to their portfolio, and 359 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

