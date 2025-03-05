Insider Purchase: EVP and CHRO of $FBIN Buys 483 Shares

Kristin Papesh, the EVP and CHRO of $FBIN, bought 483 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $29,943. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.8%. Following this trade, they now own 7,617 shares of this class of $FBIN stock.
$FBIN Insider Trading Activity
$FBIN insiders have traded $FBIN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RON WILSON (EVP, Chief Supply Chain) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $103,404
- KRISTIN PAPESH (EVP and CHRO) purchased 483 shares for an estimated $29,943
$FBIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of $FBIN stock to their portfolio, and 359 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMUNDI added 1,442,195 shares (+166.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,545,184
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,110,021 shares (+63.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,847,734
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 877,658 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,970,371
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 727,550 shares (+1530.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,713,491
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 720,285 shares (-63.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,217,074
- EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 600,486 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,761,511
- UBS GROUP AG added 576,856 shares (+403.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,416,570
