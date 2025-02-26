Insider Purchase: EVP and CFO of $TBI Buys 10,000 Shares

Carl Schweihs, the EVP and CFO of $TBI, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $62,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.4%. Following this trade, they now own 166,551 shares of this class of $TBI stock.

$TBI Insider Trading Activity

$TBI insiders have traded $TBI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL SCHWEIHS (EVP and CFO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $62,500

$TBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $TBI stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

