News & Insights

Stocks
TBI

Insider Purchase: EVP and CFO of $TBI Buys 10,000 Shares

February 26, 2025 — 01:00 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Carl Schweihs, the EVP and CFO of $TBI, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $62,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.4%. Following this trade, they now own 166,551 shares of this class of $TBI stock.

$TBI Insider Trading Activity

$TBI insiders have traded $TBI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CARL SCHWEIHS (EVP and CFO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $62,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $TBI stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 441,108 shares (+40.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,705,307
  • NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 406,405 shares (+262.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,413,802
  • RBF CAPITAL, LLC added 341,136 shares (+852.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,865,542
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 250,387 shares (-12.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,103,250
  • LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 248,867 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,963,560
  • UBS GROUP AG added 243,696 shares (+1274.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,047,046
  • ADVANTAGE ALPHA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 235,727 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,980,106

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TBI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.