Insider Purchase: Director at $ZYME Buys 468,356 Shares

Capital, LLC EcoR1, a director at $ZYME, bought 468,356 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $5,847,237. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.9%. Following this trade, they now own 16,802,141 shares of this class of $ZYME stock.

$ZYME Insider Trading Activity

$ZYME insiders have traded $ZYME stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZYME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LLC ECOR1 has made 16 purchases buying 2,109,860 shares for an estimated $27,541,373 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KENNETH GALBRAITH (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,291 shares for an estimated $855,016 .

. PAUL ANDREW MOORE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,200 shares for an estimated $316,390 .

. JEFFREY T L SMITH (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold 11,110 shares for an estimated $165,806

$ZYME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $ZYME stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

