Insider Purchase: Director at $ZVRA Buys 10,000 Shares

John B Bode, a director at $ZVRA, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $79,624. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 33.3%. Following this trade, they now own 40,000 shares of this class of $ZVRA stock.

$ZVRA Insider Trading Activity

$ZVRA insiders have traded $ZVRA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZVRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEIL F. MCFARLANE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,817 shares for an estimated $727,389 .

. R. LADUANE CLIFTON (CFO & Treasurer) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $86,471

JOSHUA SCHAFER (CCO & EVP, Bus. Development) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $82,526

JOHN B BODE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $79,624

TIMOTHY J. SANGIOVANNI (SVP, Finance & Corp Controller) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $23,587

COREY MICHAEL WATTON purchased 500 shares for an estimated $3,957

$ZVRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $ZVRA stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZVRA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZVRA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 09/24/2024

Maxim Group issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 09/24/2024

$ZVRA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZVRA recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ZVRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $22.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Jonathan Aschoff from Roth Capital set a target price of $21.0 on 09/24/2024

on 09/24/2024 Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group set a target price of $25.0 on 09/24/2024

on 09/24/2024 Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $20.0 on 09/23/2024

