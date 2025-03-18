Insider Purchase: Director at $ZOM Buys 4,265 Shares

Jeffrey M Rowe, a director at $ZOM, bought 4,265 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $298. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 1,679,280 shares of this class of $ZOM stock.

$ZOM Insider Trading Activity

$ZOM insiders have traded $ZOM stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 25 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL KEVIN KLASS (Sr Vice President of Sales) has made 3 purchases buying 1,199,980 shares for an estimated $109,288 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY M ROWE has made 6 purchases buying 1,439,005 shares for an estimated $96,098 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANTHONY K BLAIR (COO) has made 2 purchases buying 650,000 shares for an estimated $48,450 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHNNY D POWERS has made 7 purchases buying 600,000 shares for an estimated $45,750 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LARRY C II HEATON (CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 600,000 shares for an estimated $41,902 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER ROSS MACLEOD purchased 143,000 shares for an estimated $8,437

RODNEY JAMES WILLIAMS purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,900

$ZOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $ZOM stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

