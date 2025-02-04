Insider Purchase: Director at $ZNTL Buys 60,000 Shares

Jan Skvarka, a director at $ZNTL, bought 60,000 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $103,446. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 67.0%. Following this trade, they now own 149,551 shares of this class of $ZNTL stock.

$ZNTL Insider Trading Activity

$ZNTL insiders have traded $ZNTL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZNTL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAN SKVARKA purchased 60,000 shares for an estimated $103,446

JULIA MARIE EASTLAND (CEO & President) purchased 28,500 shares for an estimated $49,344

LUKE NATHANIEL WALKER purchased 14,200 shares for an estimated $24,966

MARK LACKNER (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 4,411 shares for an estimated $13,762

VINCENT VULTAGGIO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 1,603 shares for an estimated $5,097

$ZNTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $ZNTL stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

