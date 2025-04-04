Insider Purchase: Director at $ZIVO Buys 2,880 Shares

LAITH L YALDOO, a director at $ZIVO, bought 2,880 shares of the company on 01-22-2025 for an estimated $50,480. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.5%. Following this trade, they now own 554,626 shares of this class of $ZIVO stock.

$ZIVO Insider Trading Activity

$ZIVO insiders have traded $ZIVO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZIVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK E STROME purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,514,250

LAITH L YALDOO has made 3 purchases buying 13,213 shares for an estimated $226,675 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN BERNARD PAYNE (President and CEO) purchased 6,343 shares for an estimated $99,965

$ZIVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $ZIVO stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KOHMANN BOSSHARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,750

