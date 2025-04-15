Insider Purchase: Director at $ZDGE Buys 5,000 Shares

ELLIOT GIBBER, a director at $ZDGE, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 04-15-2025 for an estimated $10,184. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.3%. Following this trade, they now own 226,083 shares of this class of $ZDGE stock.
$ZDGE Insider Trading Activity
$ZDGE insiders have traded $ZDGE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZDGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY SUESS has made 4 purchases buying 8,825 shares for an estimated $19,992 and 0 sales.
- ELLIOT GIBBER has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $19,925 and 0 sales.
$ZDGE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $ZDGE stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 36,592 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,432
- HERON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT removed 34,479 shares (-45.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,748
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 29,290 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,790
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 26,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,642
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 24,942 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,093
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 24,786 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,674
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 24,751 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,580
