Insider Purchase: Director at $ZDGE Buys 5,000 Shares

ELLIOT GIBBER, a director at $ZDGE, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 04-15-2025 for an estimated $10,184. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.3%. Following this trade, they now own 226,083 shares of this class of $ZDGE stock.

$ZDGE Insider Trading Activity

$ZDGE insiders have traded $ZDGE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZDGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY SUESS has made 4 purchases buying 8,825 shares for an estimated $19,992 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ELLIOT GIBBER has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $19,925 and 0 sales.

$ZDGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $ZDGE stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

