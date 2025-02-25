Insider Purchase: Director at $ZBRA Buys 500 Shares

ANDERS GUSTAFSSON, a director at $ZBRA, bought 500 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $155,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 202,176 shares of this class of $ZBRA stock.

$ZBRA Insider Trading Activity

$ZBRA insiders have traded $ZBRA stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDERS GUSTAFSSON has made 2 purchases buying 3,227 shares for an estimated $1,000,242 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NATHAN ANDREW WINTERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,837 shares for an estimated $701,240 .

. JOSEPH RAMSEY WHITE (Chief Product & Solutions) sold 1,556 shares for an estimated $623,567

RICHARD EDWARD HUDSON (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $435,889

ROBERT JOHN JR ARMSTRONG (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 914 shares for an estimated $359,316 .

. JEFFREY F SCHMITZ (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 687 shares for an estimated $266,097 .

. CRISTEN L KOGL (Chief Legal Officer) sold 522 shares for an estimated $203,580

MICHAEL CHO (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 298 shares for an estimated $119,483

COLLEEN M O'SULLIVAN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 190 shares for an estimated $75,979

$ZBRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 372 institutional investors add shares of $ZBRA stock to their portfolio, and 340 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZBRA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZBRA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBRA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

