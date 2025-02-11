Insider Purchase: Director at $ZBIO Buys 10,000 Shares

Ting Xiao, a director at $ZBIO, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $77,600. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 27.0%. Following this trade, they now own 47,000 shares of this class of $ZBIO stock.

$ZBIO Insider Trading Activity

$ZBIO insiders have traded $ZBIO stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC SR has made 3 purchases buying 2,235,294 shares for an estimated $37,999,998 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCIENCES GP, LLC ENAVATE purchased 882,353 shares for an estimated $15,000,001

JASON RALEIGH NUNN has made 2 purchases buying 882,352 shares for an estimated $14,999,984 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PATRICK G ENRIGHT purchased 440,000 shares for an estimated $7,480,000

FUNDS MANAGEMENT LLC FAIRMOUNT purchased 300,000 shares for an estimated $5,100,000

LEON O JR MOULDER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 8 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,227,844 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HONGBO LU purchased 58,823 shares for an estimated $999,991

TING XIAO purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $77,600

