Insider Purchase: Director at $XRAY Buys 15,142 Shares

GREGORY T LUCIER, a director at $XRAY, bought 15,142 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $249,994. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 22.7%. Following this trade, they now own 81,971 shares of this class of $XRAY stock.

$XRAY Insider Trading Activity

$XRAY insiders have traded $XRAY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XRAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY T LUCIER has made 3 purchases buying 21,142 shares for an estimated $360,123 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SIMON D CAMPION (President, CEO & Member of BOD) purchased 11,306 shares for an estimated $200,341

$XRAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $XRAY stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XRAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $XRAY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XRAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/08, 01/07.

