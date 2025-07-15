Insider Purchase: Director at $XIVYX Buys 1,858 Shares

Bharath Potti, a director at $XIVYX, bought 1,858 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $20,716. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 1,858 shares of this class of $XIVYX stock.

$XIVYX Insider Trading Activity

$XIVYX insiders have traded $XIVYX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XIVYX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW PAUKER (Principal Financial Officer) purchased 13,378 shares for an estimated $142,350

BHARATH POTTI has made 2 purchases buying 3,478 shares for an estimated $38,784 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ARASH GHODOOSI (President, Principal Executive) has made 5 purchases buying 28 shares for an estimated $320 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.