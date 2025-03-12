Insider Purchase: Director at $XEL Buys 2,170 Shares

Devin W Stockfish, a director at $XEL, bought 2,170 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $149,578. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 259.6%. Following this trade, they now own 3,006 shares of this class of $XEL stock.

$XEL Insider Trading Activity

$XEL insiders have traded $XEL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEVIN W STOCKFISH purchased 2,170 shares for an estimated $149,578

$XEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 543 institutional investors add shares of $XEL stock to their portfolio, and 432 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

