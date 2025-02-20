Insider Purchase: Director at $WYNN Buys 1,600 Shares

Paul Albert Liu, a director at $WYNN, bought 1,600 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $147,904. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 1,600 shares of this class of $WYNN stock.
$WYNN Insider Trading Activity
$WYNN insiders have traded $WYNN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WYNN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHILIP G SATRE purchased 22,200 shares for an estimated $2,046,396
- PATRICIA MULROY sold 2,650 shares for an estimated $208,634
- PAUL ALBERT LIU purchased 1,600 shares for an estimated $147,904
$WYNN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 269 institutional investors add shares of $WYNN stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 1,948,214 shares (-79.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,858,118
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,640,444 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,340,655
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. added 1,639,270 shares (+3697.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,239,503
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,176,591 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,375,080
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 892,399 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,889,097
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 789,151 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,993,250
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 738,692 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,645,702
