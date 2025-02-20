Insider Purchase: Director at $WYNN Buys 1,600 Shares

Paul Albert Liu, a director at $WYNN, bought 1,600 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $147,904. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 1,600 shares of this class of $WYNN stock.

$WYNN Insider Trading Activity

$WYNN insiders have traded $WYNN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WYNN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP G SATRE purchased 22,200 shares for an estimated $2,046,396

PATRICIA MULROY sold 2,650 shares for an estimated $208,634

PAUL ALBERT LIU purchased 1,600 shares for an estimated $147,904

$WYNN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 269 institutional investors add shares of $WYNN stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.