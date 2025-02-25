Insider Purchase: Director at $WWW Buys 35,000 Shares

DeMonty Price, a director at $WWW, bought 35,000 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $535,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 35,000 shares of this class of $WWW stock.

$WWW Insider Trading Activity

$WWW insiders have traded $WWW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WWW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMY M. KLIMEK (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,214 shares for an estimated $735,083 .

. DEMONTY PRICE purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $535,500

ISABEL SORIANO (President, International Group) sold 7,687 shares for an estimated $181,182

DAVID A LATCHANA (Chief Legal Officer) sold 7,706 shares for an estimated $131,156

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WWW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $WWW stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.