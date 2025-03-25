Insider Purchase: Director at $WSR Buys 1,750 Shares

KRISTIAN M GATHRIGHT, a director at $WSR, bought 1,750 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $25,130. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 99.8%. Following this trade, they now own 3,503 shares of this class of $WSR stock.

$WSR Insider Trading Activity

$WSR insiders have traded $WSR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTIAN M GATHRIGHT purchased 1,750 shares for an estimated $25,130

AMY SHIH-HUA FENG has made 2 purchases buying 875 shares for an estimated $12,528 and 0 sales.

$WSR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $WSR stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WSR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WSR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/10/2024

$WSR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WSR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WSR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Hau from Truist Financial set a target price of $16.0 on 11/29/2024

on 11/29/2024 Mitch Germain from JMP Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 10/10/2024

