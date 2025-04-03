Insider Purchase: Director at $WGO Buys 4,341 Shares

DAVID W MILES, a director at $WGO, bought 4,341 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $150,545. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 18.3%. Following this trade, they now own 28,031 shares of this class of $WGO stock.

$WGO Insider Trading Activity

$WGO insiders have traded $WGO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRET A WOODSON (SVP-HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 12,187 shares for an estimated $690,271

DAVID W MILES purchased 4,341 shares for an estimated $150,545

KEVIN E. BRYANT purchased 4,200 shares for an estimated $143,304

MICHAEL J HAPPE (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $138,800

WILLIAM C. FISHER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $109,620

JACQUELINE D. WOODS sold 1,503 shares for an estimated $66,612

$WGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $WGO stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WGO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WGO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Northcoast Research issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

$WGO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WGO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $56.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Brandon Rolle from Northcoast Research set a target price of $175.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $64.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Garrett Nelson from CFRA set a target price of $50.0 on 10/23/2024

