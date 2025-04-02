Insider Purchase: Director at $WGO Buys 4,200 Shares

Kevin E. Bryant, a director at $WGO, bought 4,200 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $143,304. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 44.0%. Following this trade, they now own 13,755 shares of this class of $WGO stock.
$WGO Insider Trading Activity
$WGO insiders have traded $WGO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRET A WOODSON (SVP-HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 12,187 shares for an estimated $690,271
- KEVIN E. BRYANT purchased 4,200 shares for an estimated $143,304
- MICHAEL J HAPPE (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $138,800
- WILLIAM C. FISHER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $109,620
- JACQUELINE D. WOODS sold 1,503 shares for an estimated $66,612
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $WGO stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,216,347 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,117,059
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,197,028 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,193,997
- BROAD PEAK INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTE LTD removed 577,483 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,592,137
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 574,204 shares (+521.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,435,467
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 474,273 shares (+40.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,660,763
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 454,303 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,706,597
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 419,641 shares (+313.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,050,446
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$WGO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WGO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Northcoast Research issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WGO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WGO forecast page.
$WGO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WGO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $56.0 on 01/07/2025
- Brandon Rolle from Northcoast Research set a target price of $175.0 on 11/11/2024
- Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 10/24/2024
- Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $64.0 on 10/24/2024
- Garrett Nelson from CFRA set a target price of $50.0 on 10/23/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.