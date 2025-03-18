Insider Purchase: Director at $WEST Buys 14,000 Shares

JOE T FORD, a director at $WEST, bought 14,000 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $98,560. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.4%. Following this trade, they now own 3,281,976 shares of this class of $WEST stock.

$WEST Insider Trading Activity

$WEST insiders have traded $WEST stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT PATRICK KRUCZEK has made 3 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,023,562 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOE T FORD has made 9 purchases buying 123,300 shares for an estimated $843,123 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KENNETH M. PARENT purchased 62,735 shares for an estimated $506,271

WILLIAM A FORD (GROUP PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $188,500

MARK A EDMUNDS sold 17,217 shares for an estimated $128,610

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WEST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $WEST stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WEST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WEST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 09/23/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WEST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WEST forecast page.

$WEST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WEST recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WEST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sarang Vora from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $10.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Bill Chappell from Truist Financial set a target price of $10.0 on 10/07/2024

on 10/07/2024 Eric Des Lauriers from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $13.0 on 09/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.