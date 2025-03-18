Insider Purchase: Director at $WEST Buys 14,000 Shares

JOE T FORD, a director at $WEST, bought 14,000 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $98,560. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.4%. Following this trade, they now own 3,281,976 shares of this class of $WEST stock.
$WEST Insider Trading Activity
$WEST insiders have traded $WEST stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT PATRICK KRUCZEK has made 3 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,023,562 and 0 sales.
- JOE T FORD has made 9 purchases buying 123,300 shares for an estimated $843,123 and 0 sales.
- KENNETH M. PARENT purchased 62,735 shares for an estimated $506,271
- WILLIAM A FORD (GROUP PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $188,500
- MARK A EDMUNDS sold 17,217 shares for an estimated $128,610
$WEST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $WEST stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 636,173 shares (+35.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,084,230
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 533,145 shares (-76.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,422,790
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 392,214 shares (+198.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,518,013
- UBS GROUP AG added 323,929 shares (+1552.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,079,624
- GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL removed 243,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,563,912
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 199,939 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,283,608
- RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES removed 140,114 shares (-52.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $910,741
$WEST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WEST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 09/23/2024
$WEST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WEST recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WEST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sarang Vora from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $10.0 on 11/08/2024
- Bill Chappell from Truist Financial set a target price of $10.0 on 10/07/2024
- Eric Des Lauriers from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $13.0 on 09/23/2024
