Insider Purchase: Director at $WELL Buys 10,000 Shares

Andrew Gundlach, a director at $WELL, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $1,514,600. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 10,000 shares of this class of $WELL stock.

$WELL Insider Trading Activity

$WELL insiders have traded $WELL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW GUNDLACH has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,029,200 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WELL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 667 institutional investors add shares of $WELL stock to their portfolio, and 396 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WELL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WELL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WELL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$WELL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WELL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/17/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WELL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WELL forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.