Insider Purchase: Director at $VWFB Buys 4,301 Shares

Peter Sebastian Quinlan, a director at $VWFB, bought 4,301 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $46,880. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 43.0%. Following this trade, they now own 14,301 shares of this class of $VWFB stock.

$VWFB Insider Trading Activity

$VWFB insiders have traded $VWFB stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VWFB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY L CLAY (Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,494 shares for an estimated $122,571 .

. PETER SEBASTIAN QUINLAN has made 2 purchases buying 8,301 shares for an estimated $90,880 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHARLES F KOCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $10,970

