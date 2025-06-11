Insider Purchase: Director at $VSH Buys 3,500 Shares

Michael J Cody, a director at $VSH, bought 3,500 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $56,420. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.2%. Following this trade, they now own 60,169 shares of this class of $VSH stock.

$VSH Insider Trading Activity

$VSH insiders have traded $VSH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC ZANDMAN (ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,535 shares for an estimated $798,929 .

. JOHN MALVISI purchased 8,929 shares for an estimated $201,795

ROY SHOSHANI (EVP, COO Semiconductors & CTO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $149,525

JOEL SMEJKAL (President and CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $146,958

MICHAEL J CODY purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $56,420

MICHAEL SHAMUS O'SULLIVAN (EVP Chief Admin & LegalOfficer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $37,212

DAVID MCCONNELL (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $29,380

PETER HENRICI (EVP - Corporate Development) purchased 1,430 shares for an estimated $21,031

ROBERT BARRETT II HACKETT (SVP Global HR) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,750

DAVID L TOMLINSON (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $VSH stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VSH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VSH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.