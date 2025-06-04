Insider Purchase: Director at $VNRX Buys 20,000 Shares

Guy Archibald Innes, a director at $VNRX, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $10,772. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.3%. Following this trade, they now own 888,689 shares of this class of $VNRX stock.

$VNRX Insider Trading Activity

$VNRX insiders have traded $VNRX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VNRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUY ARCHIBALD INNES has made 3 purchases buying 376,582 shares for an estimated $210,771 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CAMERON JOHN REYNOLDS (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 341,629 shares for an estimated $188,729 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY I STILL purchased 87,382 shares for an estimated $49,999

JACOB VINCENT MICALLEF (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 93,691 shares for an estimated $46,499 and 0 sales.

$VNRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $VNRX stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

