Insider Purchase: Director at $VMEO Buys 20,000 Shares

Glenn Schiffman, a director at $VMEO, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $106,199. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.4%. Following this trade, they now own 387,404 shares of this class of $VMEO stock.

$VMEO Insider Trading Activity

$VMEO insiders have traded $VMEO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT RAYMOND PETROCELLI (Chief Product & Tech Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $107,592

GLENN SCHIFFMAN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $106,199

PHILIP D MOYER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 18,519 shares for an estimated $100,021

GILLIAN MUNSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 7,272 shares for an estimated $39,329

$VMEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $VMEO stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

