Insider Purchase: Director at $VERU Buys 95,279 Shares

Michael L Rankowitz, a director at $VERU, bought 95,279 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $52,432. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 95.3%. Following this trade, they now own 195,279 shares of this class of $VERU stock.

$VERU Insider Trading Activity

$VERU insiders have traded $VERU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L RANKOWITZ has made 2 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $84,350 and 0 sales.

$VERU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $VERU stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

