Insider Purchase: Director at $VBIX Buys 5,144 Shares

Eliyahu Yoresh, a director at $VBIX, bought 5,144 shares of the company on 07-11-2025 for an estimated $24,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 173.0%. Following this trade, they now own 8,117 shares of this class of $VBIX stock.

$VBIX Insider Trading Activity

$VBIX insiders have traded $VBIX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VBIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

