Insider Purchase: Director at $VANI Buys 2,000 Shares

Gregg Williams, a director at $VANI, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $2,020. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 4,697,861 shares of this class of $VANI stock.

$VANI Insider Trading Activity

$VANI insiders have traded $VANI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VANI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGG WILLIAMS has made 3 purchases buying 3,993,192 shares for an estimated $5,024,957 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DONALD DWYER (Chief Business Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $5,210 and 0 sales.

$VANI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $VANI stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

