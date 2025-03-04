Insider Purchase: Director at $VAC Buys 1,620 Shares

CHARLES ELLIOTT ANDREWS, a director at $VAC, bought 1,620 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $116,348. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.1%. Following this trade, they now own 28,144 shares of this class of $VAC stock.

$VAC Insider Trading Activity

$VAC insiders have traded $VAC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LORI M GUSTAFSON (See Remarks) sold 1,550 shares for an estimated $145,591

CHARLES ELLIOTT ANDREWS purchased 1,620 shares for an estimated $116,348

JASON P MARINO (See Remarks) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $48,300

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $VAC stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.