Insider Purchase: Director at $UVSP Buys 618 Shares

Natalye Paquin, a director at $UVSP, bought 618 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $18,657. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.5%. Following this trade, they now own 25,243 shares of this class of $UVSP stock.

$UVSP Insider Trading Activity

$UVSP insiders have traded $UVSP stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UVSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY M SCHWEITZER (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 13,622 shares for an estimated $389,207 .

. MICHAEL S KEIM (Senior EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,430 shares for an estimated $212,611 .

. NATALYE PAQUIN has made 2 purchases buying 1,183 shares for an estimated $34,533 and 0 sales.

$UVSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $UVSP stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

