Insider Purchase: Director at $UVSP Buys 1,250 Shares

Anne Vazquez, a director at $UVSP, bought 1,250 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $35,787. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 25.0%. Following this trade, they now own 6,250 shares of this class of $UVSP stock.
$UVSP Insider Trading Activity
$UVSP insiders have traded $UVSP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UVSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY M SCHWEITZER (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 4,541 shares for an estimated $130,567
- MICHAEL S KEIM (Senior EVP & COO) sold 3,633 shares for an estimated $104,481
- ANNE VAZQUEZ purchased 1,250 shares for an estimated $35,787
- NATALYE PAQUIN has made 2 purchases buying 1,183 shares for an estimated $34,533 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$UVSP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $UVSP stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 260,990 shares (+189.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,701,814
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 112,792 shares (-49.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,328,491
- STATE STREET CORP added 85,889 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,534,584
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 75,964 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,241,697
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 71,265 shares (+12.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,103,030
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 61,015 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,800,552
- UBS GROUP AG added 58,683 shares (+208.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,731,735
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.