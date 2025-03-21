Insider Purchase: Director at $UUUU Buys 6,000 Shares

BRUCE D HANSEN, a director at $UUUU, bought 6,000 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $25,495. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.1%. Following this trade, they now own 295,239 shares of this class of $UUUU stock.

$UUUU Insider Trading Activity

$UUUU insiders have traded $UUUU stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UUUU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS LYLE HIGGS sold 18,615 shares for an estimated $134,634

ALEX G MORRISON sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $100,024

J. BIRKS BOVAIRD sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,400

DANIEL KAPOSTASY (VP, Technical Services) sold 12,350 shares for an estimated $50,634

BARBARA APPELIN FILAS sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,510

BRUCE D HANSEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $25,495

DEBRA BENNETHUM (VP Critical Minerals/Strategic) purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $15,108

LOGAN SHUMWAY (VP, Processing Operations) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $8,084

$UUUU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $UUUU stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

