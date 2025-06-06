Insider Purchase: Director at $UUU Buys 5,000 Shares

MILTON C III AULT, a director at $UUU, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $15,075. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 134.2%. Following this trade, they now own 8,725 shares of this class of $UUU stock.

$UUU Insider Trading Activity

$UUU insiders have traded $UUU stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UUU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MILTON C III AULT purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $15,075

$UUU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $UUU stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

