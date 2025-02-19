Insider Purchase: Director at $USFD Buys 4,000 Shares

David W Bullock, a director at $USFD, bought 4,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $284,240. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 800.0%. Following this trade, they now own 4,500 shares of this class of $USFD stock.
$USFD Insider Trading Activity
$USFD insiders have traded $USFD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DIRK J. LOCASCIO (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $579,500
- DAVID W BULLOCK purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $284,240
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$USFD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 316 institutional investors add shares of $USFD stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,536,416 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,106,623
- FMR LLC removed 2,456,885 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,741,462
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,917,618 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,362,510
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,899,357 shares (+1162.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,130,623
- SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. removed 1,600,000 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,935,999
- SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,205,000 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,289,299
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,204,317 shares (+89.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,243,224
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.