Insider Purchase: Director at $USFD Buys 4,000 Shares

David W Bullock, a director at $USFD, bought 4,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $284,240. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 800.0%. Following this trade, they now own 4,500 shares of this class of $USFD stock.

$USFD Insider Trading Activity

$USFD insiders have traded $USFD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIRK J. LOCASCIO (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $579,500

DAVID W BULLOCK purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $284,240

$USFD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 316 institutional investors add shares of $USFD stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

