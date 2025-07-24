Insider Purchase: Director at $UPXI Buys 1,000 Shares

Lawrence Dugan, a director at $UPXI, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $5,170. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 257.1%. Following this trade, they now own 1,389 shares of this class of $UPXI stock.

$UPXI Insider Trading Activity

$UPXI insiders have traded $UPXI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPXI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALLAN MARSHALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 944,838 shares for an estimated $2,624,999 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GENE SALKIND purchased 241,229 shares for an estimated $550,002

ANDREW JAMES NORSTRUD (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 43,860 shares for an estimated $100,000

LAWRENCE DUGAN has made 4 purchases buying 16,000 shares for an estimated $97,770 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

