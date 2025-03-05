Insider Purchase: Director at $UMBF Buys 178 Shares

Tamara Peterman, a director at $UMBF, bought 178 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $19,613. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.1%. Following this trade, they now own 8,499 shares of this class of $UMBF stock.
$UMBF Insider Trading Activity
$UMBF insiders have traded $UMBF stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- J MARINER KEMPER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 76,400 shares for an estimated $8,535,020.
- JAMES D RINE (President) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 6,255 shares for an estimated $764,980.
- KRIS A ROBBINS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $512,500
- THOMAS S TERRY (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 3,959 shares for an estimated $491,695.
- NIKKI FARENTINO NEWTON (President, Private Wealth Mgmt) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $149,472
- ROBERT BRIAN BEAIRD (Chief Human Resource Officer) sold 854 shares for an estimated $105,362
- JOHN PAULS (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 849 shares for an estimated $93,744.
- KEVIN CHARLES GALLAGHER sold 527 shares for an estimated $60,146
- GREG M GRAVES has made 2 purchases buying 512 shares for an estimated $56,279 and 0 sales.
- TAMARA PETERMAN has made 2 purchases buying 359 shares for an estimated $39,420 and 0 sales.
- DAVID CARL ODGERS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 100 shares for an estimated $12,290
$UMBF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $UMBF stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 446,454 shares (+12636.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,386,798
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 431,444 shares (+74.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,692,769
- STATE STREET CORP added 304,875 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,408,192
- UMB BANK, N.A. removed 290,779 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,817,317
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 225,908 shares (+298.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,495,976
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 221,333 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,979,642
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 179,373 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,244,036
