Insider Purchase: Director at $ULBI Buys 1,548 Shares

Janie Goddard, a director at $ULBI, bought 1,548 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $11,888. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 35.3%. Following this trade, they now own 5,929 shares of this class of $ULBI stock.
$ULBI Insider Trading Activity
$ULBI insiders have traded $ULBI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADFORD T WHITMORE has made 4 purchases buying 39,140 shares for an estimated $213,253 and 0 sales.
- THOMAS LOUIS SAELI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $27,200
- W. SHAW ROBERT purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $21,960
- MICHAEL EDWARD MANNA (President and CEO) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $15,870
- JANIE GODDARD purchased 1,548 shares for an estimated $11,888
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ULBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $ULBI stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VISIONARY WEALTH ADVISORS removed 200,904 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,080,863
- UBS GROUP AG removed 56,935 shares (-58.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $306,310
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 50,364 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $270,958
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 42,700 shares (+16.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $229,726
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 40,850 shares (-59.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $219,773
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 32,700 shares (-44.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $175,926
- NAVELLIER & ASSOCIATES INC removed 32,345 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $240,970
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.