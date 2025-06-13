Insider Purchase: Director at $ULBI Buys 10,000 Shares

BRADFORD T WHITMORE, a director at $ULBI, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $76,392. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.9%. Following this trade, they now own 1,070,067 shares of this class of $ULBI stock.

$ULBI Insider Trading Activity

$ULBI insiders have traded $ULBI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADFORD T WHITMORE has made 5 purchases buying 49,140 shares for an estimated $289,645 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS LOUIS SAELI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $27,200

W. SHAW ROBERT purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $21,960

MICHAEL EDWARD MANNA (President and CEO) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $15,870

JANIE GODDARD purchased 1,548 shares for an estimated $11,888

$ULBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $ULBI stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

