Insider Purchase: Director at $UFI Buys 18,000 Shares

KENNETH G LANGONE, a director at $UFI, bought 18,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $97,740. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.8%. Following this trade, they now own 2,370,000 shares of this class of $UFI stock.
$UFI Insider Trading Activity
$UFI insiders have traded $UFI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KENNETH G LANGONE has made 2 purchases buying 34,097 shares for an estimated $187,078 and 0 sales.
$UFI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $UFI stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 448,410 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,802,562
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 266,131 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,953,401
- PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD removed 105,974 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $777,849
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 75,503 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $554,192
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 56,928 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $417,851
- MINERVA ADVISORS LLC added 45,013 shares (+5.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $281,331
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 43,270 shares (+351.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $317,601
