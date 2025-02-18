Insider Purchase: Director at $UFCS Buys 3,500 Shares

GEORGE D MILLIGAN, a director at $UFCS, bought 3,500 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $94,395. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.6%. Following this trade, they now own 79,446 shares of this class of $UFCS stock.
$UFCS Insider Trading Activity
$UFCS insiders have traded $UFCS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT L CARLTON sold 3,756 shares for an estimated $101,985
- GEORGE D MILLIGAN has made 2 purchases buying 3,722 shares for an estimated $98,914 and 0 sales.
- COREY LYNN RUEHLE (VP & Chief Claims Officer) sold 2,664 shares for an estimated $78,856
- JAMES NOYCE purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $53,940
$UFCS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $UFCS stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 186,749 shares (-59.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,313,009
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 79,474 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,261,035
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 78,254 shares (+78.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,226,326
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 70,942 shares (-55.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,018,299
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 66,756 shares (+87.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,899,208
- SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP added 66,561 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,893,660
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 55,616 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,582,275
