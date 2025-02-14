Insider Purchase: Director at $UFCS Buys 2,000 Shares

JAMES NOYCE, a director at $UFCS, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $53,940. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.9%. Following this trade, they now own 27,316 shares of this class of $UFCS stock.
$UFCS Insider Trading Activity
$UFCS insiders have traded $UFCS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT L CARLTON sold 3,756 shares for an estimated $101,985
- COREY LYNN RUEHLE (VP & Chief Claims Officer) sold 2,664 shares for an estimated $78,856
- JAMES NOYCE purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $53,940
- GEORGE D MILLIGAN purchased 222 shares for an estimated $4,519
$UFCS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $UFCS stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 186,749 shares (-59.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,313,009
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 133,060 shares (+351.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,785,557
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 130,920 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,740,155
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 87,877 shares (-37.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,839,265
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 79,474 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,261,035
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 78,254 shares (+78.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,226,326
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 70,942 shares (-55.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,018,299
