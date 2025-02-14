Insider Purchase: Director at $UFCS Buys 2,000 Shares

JAMES NOYCE, a director at $UFCS, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $53,940. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.9%. Following this trade, they now own 27,316 shares of this class of $UFCS stock.

$UFCS Insider Trading Activity

$UFCS insiders have traded $UFCS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT L CARLTON sold 3,756 shares for an estimated $101,985

COREY LYNN RUEHLE (VP & Chief Claims Officer) sold 2,664 shares for an estimated $78,856

JAMES NOYCE purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $53,940

GEORGE D MILLIGAN purchased 222 shares for an estimated $4,519

$UFCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $UFCS stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

