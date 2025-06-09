Insider Purchase: Director at $UEIC Buys 8,935 Shares

SATJIV S CHAHIL, a director at $UEIC, bought 8,935 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $60,579. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.3%. Following this trade, they now own 150,000 shares of this class of $UEIC stock.

$UEIC Insider Trading Activity

$UEIC insiders have traded $UEIC stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UEIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC SINGER has made 12 purchases buying 48,890 shares for an estimated $331,722 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL D ARLING (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,005 shares for an estimated $300,487 .

RICHARD A JR FIREHAMMER (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,730 shares for an estimated $11,646.

$UEIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $UEIC stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

