Insider Purchase: Director at $UCB Buys 1,800 Shares

Sally Pope Davis, a director at $UCB, bought 1,800 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $50,742. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 123.0%. Following this trade, they now own 3,264 shares of this class of $UCB stock.

$UCB Insider Trading Activity

$UCB insiders have traded $UCB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

H LYNN HARTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,679 shares for an estimated $1,072,170 .

. JEFFERSON L HARRALSON (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,275 shares for an estimated $285,193 .

. SALLY POPE DAVIS purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $50,742

