Insider Purchase: Director at $UBSI Buys 2,600 Shares

Sara DuMond, a director at $UBSI, bought 2,600 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $91,026. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 105.9%. Following this trade, they now own 5,054 shares of this class of $UBSI stock.

$UBSI Insider Trading Activity

$UBSI insiders have traded $UBSI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK R NESSELROAD sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $234,965

PETER A CONVERSE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $200,000

J PAUL MCNAMARA sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $107,146

SARA DUMOND purchased 2,600 shares for an estimated $91,026

$UBSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $UBSI stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

