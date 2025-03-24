Insider Purchase: Director at $UBSI Buys 2,600 Shares

Sara DuMond, a director at $UBSI, bought 2,600 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $91,026. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 105.9%. Following this trade, they now own 5,054 shares of this class of $UBSI stock.
$UBSI Insider Trading Activity
$UBSI insiders have traded $UBSI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK R NESSELROAD sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $234,965
- PETER A CONVERSE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $200,000
- J PAUL MCNAMARA sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $107,146
- SARA DUMOND purchased 2,600 shares for an estimated $91,026
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$UBSI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $UBSI stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 923,288 shares (+510.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,669,464
- STATE STREET CORP added 764,681 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,713,771
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 297,911 shares (+107.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,186,558
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 284,055 shares (+27.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,666,265
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 283,350 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,639,792
- NORGES BANK added 248,472 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,330,123
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 235,955 shares (+39.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,860,110
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.