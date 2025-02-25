Insider Purchase: Director at $TXG Buys 40,000 Shares

ALAN MATEO, a director at $TXG, bought 40,000 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $445,572. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 184.4%. Following this trade, they now own 61,691 shares of this class of $TXG stock.

$TXG Insider Trading Activity

$TXG insiders have traded $TXG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN MATEO purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $445,572

SERGE SAXONOV (Chief Executive Officer) sold 6,693 shares for an estimated $91,612

BENJAMIN J. HINDSON (See Remarks) sold 5,807 shares for an estimated $79,485

$TXG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $TXG stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

