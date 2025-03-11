Insider Purchase: Director at $TRS Buys 554,149 Shares

SHAWN SEDAGHAT, a director at $TRS, bought 554,149 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $13,339,585. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 159.8%. Following this trade, they now own 900,974 shares of this class of $TRS stock.

$TRS Insider Trading Activity

$TRS insiders have traded $TRS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAWN SEDAGHAT has made 3 purchases buying 803,746 shares for an estimated $19,288,114 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HERBERT K PARKER purchased 14,612 shares for an estimated $304,128

TERESA FINLEY purchased 14,388 shares for an estimated $303,865

THOMAS A AMATO (President and CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $258,252

DANIEL P TREDWELL has made 3 purchases buying 5,174 shares for an estimated $107,702 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT A MELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,218 shares for an estimated $101,880 .

. HOLLY M BOEHNE purchased 4,650 shares for an estimated $99,921

JEFFREY A FIELKOW purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $51,950

$TRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $TRS stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

