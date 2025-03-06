Insider Purchase: Director at $TRS Buys 4,650 Shares

Holly M Boehne, a director at $TRS, bought 4,650 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $99,921. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 22.5%. Following this trade, they now own 25,353 shares of this class of $TRS stock.
$TRS Insider Trading Activity
$TRS insiders have traded $TRS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HERBERT K PARKER purchased 14,612 shares for an estimated $304,128
- TERESA FINLEY purchased 14,388 shares for an estimated $303,865
- THOMAS A AMATO (President and CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $258,252
- DANIEL P TREDWELL has made 2 purchases buying 5,079 shares for an estimated $105,524 and 0 sales.
- JEFFREY A FIELKOW purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $51,950
- SCOTT A MELL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $51,880
$TRS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $TRS stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,967,738 shares (+127.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,386,677
- BELLECAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD. added 1,185,855 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,160,174
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ removed 578,635 shares (-18.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,228,634
- ORCHARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 362,997 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,926,096
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 236,346 shares (+94.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,811,748
- ADVISORY RESEARCH INC added 220,000 shares (+41.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,409,800
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 169,743 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,173,980
