Insider Purchase: Director at $TRS Buys 1,200 Shares

ADRIANNE SHAPIRA, a director at $TRS, bought 1,200 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $31,572. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 36.6%. Following this trade, they now own 4,476 shares of this class of $TRS stock.

$TRS Insider Trading Activity

$TRS insiders have traded $TRS stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAWN SEDAGHAT has made 10 purchases buying 1,786,530 shares for an estimated $44,128,846 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HERBERT K PARKER purchased 14,612 shares for an estimated $304,128

TERESA FINLEY purchased 14,388 shares for an estimated $303,865

ADRIANNE SHAPIRA has made 2 purchases buying 5,200 shares for an estimated $134,864 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL P TREDWELL has made 3 purchases buying 5,190 shares for an estimated $107,872 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HOLLY M BOEHNE purchased 4,650 shares for an estimated $99,921

JEFFREY A FIELKOW has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $64,440 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT A MELL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,218 shares for an estimated $50,000

$TRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $TRS stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

