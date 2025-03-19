Insider Purchase: Director at $TROX Buys 30,000 Shares

Stephen J Jones, a director at $TROX, bought 30,000 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $215,130. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 30,000 shares of this class of $TROX stock.

$TROX Insider Trading Activity

$TROX insiders have traded $TROX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J JONES purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $215,130

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TROX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $TROX stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TROX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TROX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TROX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TROX forecast page.

$TROX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TROX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TROX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $14.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $19.0 on 10/10/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.