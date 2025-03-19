Insider Purchase: Director at $TROX Buys 30,000 Shares

Stephen J Jones, a director at $TROX, bought 30,000 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $215,130. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 30,000 shares of this class of $TROX stock.
$TROX Insider Trading Activity
$TROX insiders have traded $TROX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN J JONES purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $215,130
$TROX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $TROX stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,646,916 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,724,381
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 2,616,804 shares (+60.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,351,216
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 2,235,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,698,050
- MEDINA VALUE PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,784,326 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,968,162
- LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,108,062 shares (-95.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,158,184
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,062,441 shares (-37.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,698,780
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 781,223 shares (+14.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,866,915
$TROX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TROX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024
$TROX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TROX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TROX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $14.0 on 02/18/2025
- John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 10/29/2024
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $19.0 on 10/10/2024
