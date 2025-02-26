Insider Purchase: Director at $TPL Buys 275 Shares

DONNA E EPPS, a director at $TPL, bought 275 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $350,163. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 53.5%. Following this trade, they now own 789 shares of this class of $TPL stock.

$TPL Insider Trading Activity

$TPL insiders have traded $TPL stock on the open market 417 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 413 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MURRAY STAHL has made 349 purchases buying 693 shares for an estimated $712,636 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DONNA E EPPS has made 1 purchase buying 275 shares for an estimated $350,163 and 1 sale selling 275 shares for an estimated $349,637 .

and 1 sale selling 275 shares for an estimated . CHRIS STEDDUM (Chief Financial Officer) sold 350 shares for an estimated $469,000

STEPHANIE BUFFINGTON (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 210 shares for an estimated $291,550 .

. KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC HORIZON has made 63 purchases buying 98 shares for an estimated $135,513 and 0 sales.

$TPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 317 institutional investors add shares of $TPL stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

