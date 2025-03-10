Insider Purchase: Director at $TLN Buys 500 Shares

Anthony R Horton, a director at $TLN, bought 500 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $95,450. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 100.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,000 shares of this class of $TLN stock.

$TLN Insider Trading Activity

$TLN insiders have traded $TLN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP RUBRIC sold 4,893,507 shares for an estimated $999,999,899

ANTHONY R HORTON has made 3 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $190,587 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.